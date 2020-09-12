Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases New Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,354,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,887,000 after buying an additional 315,971 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,631,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,791 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,650,000 after purchasing an additional 57,277 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,693,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,478,000 after purchasing an additional 187,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,667,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,261,000 after purchasing an additional 20,669 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $86,190.00. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $23.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.88. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $144.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.18 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 18.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.