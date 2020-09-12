Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Takes Position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series A alerts:

Shares of LBRDA opened at $136.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.98 and its 200-day moving average is $124.82. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.00 and a beta of 1.13. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 12 month low of $80.14 and a 12 month high of $149.01.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a net margin of 1,158.25% and a return on equity of 1.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $193.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.33.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series A

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.