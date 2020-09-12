Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $132,000 in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 32,402 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 673.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 141,660 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 140,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,232,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,280,000 after purchasing an additional 49,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 36,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFC opened at $23.26 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $144.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.18 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.19%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. KeyCorp upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

In related news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $86,190.00. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

