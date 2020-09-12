Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Takes Position in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,325,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at about $542,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,986,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering alerts:

NYSE J opened at $92.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Jacobs Engineering has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $104.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.25 and its 200 day moving average is $84.28.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.05%.

In other Jacobs Engineering news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $315,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,518.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

J has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jacobs Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

About Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.