Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases Shares of 1,740 Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 6,880.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FSLY shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fastly from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BofA Securities lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $7,473,255.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 380,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,834,020.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total transaction of $1,923,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,533,451.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,551,246 shares of company stock valued at $128,484,835 over the last three months. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastly stock opened at $76.04 on Friday. Fastly Inc has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $117.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.25 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.66.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.65 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastly Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

