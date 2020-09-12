Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 47.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,685 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Sabre were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Sabre during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SABR. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $6.89 on Friday. Sabre Corp has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $23.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.67.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). Sabre had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 51.05%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sabre Corp will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

