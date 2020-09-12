Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,265 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Frontline were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the first quarter worth $291,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Frontline by 58.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 592,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 218,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Frontline by 397.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 236,626 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Frontline by 17.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 25,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the first quarter worth $43,000. 26.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FRO opened at $7.49 on Friday. Frontline Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.15.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The shipping company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Frontline had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $387.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 100.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Frontline Ltd will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.70%. Frontline’s payout ratio is currently 243.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRO shares. DNB Markets raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.93 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.92 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.64.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

