Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 1,500 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 3.9% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 15.1% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 1.9% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 31,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 7.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $34.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.92. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $51.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,030 shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $36,668.00. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 1,900 shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $67,944.00. Insiders have sold 502,930 shares of company stock worth $18,209,612 over the last three months.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

