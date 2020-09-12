Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $176,000 in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 968.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 10,645 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 206,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,267,000 after buying an additional 41,028 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $7,365,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $401,000. 83.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ERI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $23.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.22.

Shares of Eldorado Resorts stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.50. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $70.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

