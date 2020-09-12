Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 10,000 Shares of Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) by 70.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Anaplan by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Anaplan during the first quarter worth $930,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Anaplan by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,819,000 after acquiring an additional 421,430 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Anaplan by 30.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 100,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 23,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the first quarter worth $702,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan stock opened at $56.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Anaplan Inc has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $63.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.45 and a beta of 2.06.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.49 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 45.90% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anaplan Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

PLAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.76.

In other Anaplan news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $1,351,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $740,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,474,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,773,434.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 458,732 shares of company stock valued at $24,700,468 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

