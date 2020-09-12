Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Position in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 663,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after buying an additional 13,024 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 361,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after buying an additional 25,091 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,732,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,307,000 after buying an additional 726,740 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $24.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.20. American Assets Trust, Inc has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.88.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.24). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $82.11 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

AAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of American Assets Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.06 per share, for a total transaction of $250,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 32.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Assets Trust, Inc (the ?company?) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

