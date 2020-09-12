State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 12,868 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,953 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,868 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.07% of Perficient worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Perficient in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Perficient by 37.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Perficient by 19.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Perficient by 12.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Perficient by 39.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRFT. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barrington Research upped their price target on Perficient from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Perficient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perficient has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $42.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $53.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.99.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $146.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.61 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

