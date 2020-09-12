Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its position in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 16.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Medifast were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MED. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,792 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Medifast by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Medifast by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 128,845 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Medifast by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Medifast by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MED shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medifast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Medifast from $164.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Medifast from $86.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

NYSE:MED opened at $177.83 on Friday. Medifast Inc has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $184.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.62 and a 200-day moving average of $113.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Medifast had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 68.55%. The company had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medifast Inc will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

