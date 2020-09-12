State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 1,101 Shares of Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of Glaukos worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Glaukos by 100.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,841,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $180,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,023 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Glaukos by 0.9% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,604,951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $142,109,000 after purchasing an additional 38,985 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 1.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,643,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,447,000 after acquiring an additional 66,683 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 27.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,860,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,265,000 after acquiring an additional 624,749 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 38.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,393,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,876,000 after acquiring an additional 667,947 shares during the period.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $47.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.72. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 1.78. Glaukos Corp has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $76.06.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.17. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 33.55%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Corp will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Glaukos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.10.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.