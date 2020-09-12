Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 15,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 94,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $55,000. 46.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average is $15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 16.22, a current ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $21.93.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48,648.11% and a negative return on equity of 41.60%. Analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AUPH. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

