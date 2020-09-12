Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,550 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HEES. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. H&E Equipment Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.63.

H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.13 million, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.33. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $278.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

