Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 6.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,369 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vector Group by 42.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vector Group by 37.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vector Group during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vector Group during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vector Group during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $1,804,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,002,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,114,444.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $254,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,977,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,335,956.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VGR opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.97. Vector Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.43.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $445.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.70 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VGR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vector Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

