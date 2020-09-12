Bank of Montreal Can Buys 2,296 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 525.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.22.

Shares of ALB opened at $94.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.61. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $99.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Albemarle had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 12.99%. Analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.50%.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $13,606,590.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,812 shares in the company, valued at $20,483,406.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

