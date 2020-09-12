Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 8,048 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,048 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.12% of Tennant worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TNC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Tennant by 54.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tennant during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 14.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tennant during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tennant during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 1st.

Shares of Tennant stock opened at $62.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.34 and a 200 day moving average of $63.92. Tennant has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $87.06.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.80 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Tennant’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

