Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 211,063 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 8,402.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,063 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.17% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 46.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AUPH. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

AUPH opened at $14.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.22 and a quick ratio of 16.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average is $15.29. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48,648.11% and a negative return on equity of 41.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

