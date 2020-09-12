Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 94.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,465 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 1,213,360 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,244,900 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $39,039,000 after purchasing an additional 846,342 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 2,238.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,573,600 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $27,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,368,109 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $23,774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 20.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,296,563 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $22,548,000 after purchasing an additional 220,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 262.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,052,987 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $18,311,000 after purchasing an additional 762,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average is $20.03. Tripadvisor Inc has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $42.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The travel company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.82 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tripadvisor Inc will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 24,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $543,870.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $127,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRIP. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

