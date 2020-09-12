Bank of Montreal Can Sells 33,083 Shares of Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,083 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.02% of Computer Programs & Systems worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the first quarter worth $102,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 11.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the first quarter worth about $264,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 111.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 11,810 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPSI opened at $27.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $429.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.93 and a 52-week high of $35.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.91.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.34. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $59.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.79 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Computer Programs & Systems’s payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

In other Computer Programs & Systems news, CFO Matt J. Chambless sold 13,000 shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $368,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,122.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,407,289. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,699. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPSI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

