Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) Shares Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 28.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,800,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 398,271 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $688,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 24.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 638,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 124,333 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 1.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 317,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 7.0% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AM shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (up from $4.00) on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.

Shares of AM opened at $5.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Antero Midstream Corp has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $8.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.86.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $219.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.87 million. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 78.04%. Antero Midstream’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

