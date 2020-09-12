Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Stake Lessened by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,420 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Amerisafe worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMSF. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amerisafe by 71.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Amerisafe during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amerisafe by 12.5% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Amerisafe by 15.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Amerisafe by 242.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 102,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,252,000 after buying an additional 72,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $63.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.34. Amerisafe, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.02 and a 52 week high of $80.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.10.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. Amerisafe had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $83.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Amerisafe’s payout ratio is 23.48%.

AMSF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amerisafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amerisafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

