Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 1,113 Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,259 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 216.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 6.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 11,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

SBR stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.12. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $23.02 and a 1-year high of $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $442.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.71.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 766.30% and a net margin of 93.34%. The business had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2033 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

