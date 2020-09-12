Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 1,236,290 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 89.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236,290 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Wabash National worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. Towle & Co. bought a new position in Wabash National during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,169,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,032,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 650,139 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 915,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 627,797 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 391.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 516,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 411,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,205,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 340,716 shares during the last quarter.

WNC opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.78 million, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.99. Wabash National Co. has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $16.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wabash National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

