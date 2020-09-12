Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 477,159 Shares of Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) by 35,635.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477,159 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.94% of Modine Manufacturing worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 31,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 97,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOD opened at $6.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average of $5.24. Modine Manufacturing Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03. The firm has a market cap of $317.63 million, a P/E ratio of -16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MOD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised Modine Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Modine Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

