Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,774 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Lithia Motors worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 750,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,369,000 after purchasing an additional 70,008 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 16.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 704,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,613,000 after purchasing an additional 101,167 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,627,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tensile Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 105.2% during the first quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 304,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,926,000 after purchasing an additional 156,238 shares during the last quarter.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $2,707,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,467,925. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 16,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.62, for a total transaction of $4,174,350.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,825,845.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,143 shares of company stock worth $7,036,472. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.43.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $239.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.20. Lithia Motors Inc has a twelve month low of $55.74 and a twelve month high of $278.14.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors Inc will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.