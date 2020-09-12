Federated Hermes Inc. Buys New Stake in Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 177,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRVL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Prevail Therapeutics by 59.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,823,000 after buying an additional 422,205 shares during the last quarter. QVT Financial LP purchased a new position in Prevail Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,630,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Prevail Therapeutics by 99.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 104,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 492.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 63,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $911,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRVL stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $14.59. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $380.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts forecast that Prevail Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRVL has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Prevail Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prevail Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Prevail Therapeutics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Prevail Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Prevail Therapeutics Company Profile

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

