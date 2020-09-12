Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 50,598 Shares of Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 80.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,598 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.17% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRSN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 295.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 41.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 28.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ashish Mandelia sold 3,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $76,083.67. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.58. Mersana Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $24.97.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,119.91% and a negative return on equity of 54.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics Inc will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

