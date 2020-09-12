Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 4,749 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $2,617,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Royal Gold by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 337,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,581,000 after purchasing an additional 181,900 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,021,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,040,000 after purchasing an additional 148,174 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Royal Gold by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 394,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,624,000 after purchasing an additional 105,672 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 365,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,018,000 after purchasing an additional 65,800 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $130.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.72. Royal Gold, Inc has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.78.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 39.96%. The business had revenue of $119.97 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 45.34%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, July 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

