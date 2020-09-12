Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 24,725 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,725 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.21% of TTM Technologies worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 98.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 653,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after buying an additional 324,385 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 67.2% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 54,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 22,046 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 45.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 316,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 99,227 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 6.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,540,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,991,000 after purchasing an additional 203,746 shares during the period.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on TTM Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TTM Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

In other TTM Technologies news, SVP Anthony J. Princiotta sold 6,564 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $78,045.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,865 shares in the company, valued at $176,744.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,107 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $78,034.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,496.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $214,209 in the last quarter. 6.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $11.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average is $11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.83.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.17. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $570.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.