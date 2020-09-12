Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 128,317 Shares of Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,717 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 128,317 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.20% of Skyline worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Skyline during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Skyline during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Skyline by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Skyline by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Skyline by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SKY opened at $24.97 on Friday. Skyline Co. has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $37.03.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SKY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Skyline from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Skyline from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Skyline from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Skyline from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Skyline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

