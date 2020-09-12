Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 66,401 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 387,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,098,000 after purchasing an additional 22,510 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

ResMed stock opened at $172.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.03. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.85 and a 12 month high of $208.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.01 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 5,919 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.52, for a total value of $1,050,740.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,216,183.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $271,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,170,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,109 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,735. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RMD. Bank of America cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

