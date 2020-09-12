Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Stock Position Trimmed by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 172,702 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.11% of Commercial Metals worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 167.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

CMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.56.

Shares of CMC opened at $20.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.22 and its 200-day moving average is $18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $24.04.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 52,045 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $1,048,186.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

