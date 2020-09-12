Federated Hermes Inc. Makes New $2.76 Million Investment in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 269,470 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.21% of Northwest Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 233.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

NWBI opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.63.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.18. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $133.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NWBI shares. B. Riley started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

