Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,008 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.06% of Primerica worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Primerica by 21.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,242,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,953,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Primerica by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRI opened at $120.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.34. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.20 and a twelve month high of $138.05.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.36. Primerica had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $525.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 18.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Primerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $128.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $252,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,354.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total value of $381,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 26,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,773.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,170. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

