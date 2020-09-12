Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Position in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) by 196.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,038 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.00% of Franklin Covey worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Franklin Covey by 58.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,229,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,104,000 after purchasing an additional 452,998 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth approximately $1,948,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Franklin Covey by 104.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 217,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 111,412 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Franklin Covey by 32.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 72,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Franklin Covey by 45.5% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 145,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 45,472 shares during the last quarter. 61.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

In other Franklin Covey news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $94,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FC stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.85 million, a PE ratio of 46.45 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Franklin Covey Co. has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $41.85.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $37.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.88 million. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Covey Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Covey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Franklin Covey Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.