Federated Hermes Inc. Makes New Investment in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2020

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 24,880 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 145,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 17,995 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the period.

PHYS stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average of $14.11.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

