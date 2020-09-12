Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 15,703 Shares of HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,703 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in HB Fuller were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HB Fuller by 12.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HB Fuller by 46.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in HB Fuller by 0.5% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in HB Fuller by 15.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in HB Fuller by 0.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 159,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FUL shares. TheStreet upgraded HB Fuller from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on HB Fuller from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of HB Fuller in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on HB Fuller from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HB Fuller has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

NYSE FUL opened at $49.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.68. HB Fuller Co has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $52.40. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.79.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that HB Fuller Co will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HB Fuller news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $221,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,371,635.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $317,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,376.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,041 shares of company stock worth $1,022,269 over the last ninety days. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

