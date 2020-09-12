Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,045 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Exelixis by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,354,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,533,000 after purchasing an additional 293,028 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,513,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,612,000 after purchasing an additional 777,140 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Exelixis by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,967,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,534,000 after purchasing an additional 568,921 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,920,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,619,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,319,000 after acquiring an additional 137,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 3,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $79,909.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXEL opened at $21.73 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.90.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Exelixis had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.85.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

