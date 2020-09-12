Federated Hermes Inc. Has $2.85 Million Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 92,498 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.22% of Terex worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terex by 827.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 19,263 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Terex by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 320,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 61,170 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Terex by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terex by 976.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 558,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after acquiring an additional 506,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Terex from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Terex from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Terex from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Terex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

Shares of TEX opened at $19.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.31 and a beta of 1.67. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $31.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average of $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $690.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.80 million. Terex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 0.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

