Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 231,019 Shares of NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,019 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.31% of NOW worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NOW during the first quarter worth $53,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NOW during the first quarter worth $58,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NOW during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in NOW during the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

Get NOW alerts:

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.39. The company has a market cap of $639.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.81. NOW Inc has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $12.91.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.16. NOW had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $370.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NOW Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on NOW in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

Further Reading: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.