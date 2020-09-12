Federated Hermes Inc. Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 24,344 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.08% of WPX Energy worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in WPX Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 577,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in WPX Energy by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in WPX Energy by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its position in WPX Energy by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in WPX Energy by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 21,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

WPX has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPX Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.07.

NYSE WPX opened at $4.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.71. WPX Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 3.41.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.36 million. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

