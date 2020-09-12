Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 56,375 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 3,106.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,375 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 665.8% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 49.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.07.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.45. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $57.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

