KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,215 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,376 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in KB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $795,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in KB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in KB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

KB Financial Group stock opened at $31.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.64. KB Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $42.90.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 8.38%. Research analysts expect that KB Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

