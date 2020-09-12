Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,067 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 147.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $120,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000.

NASDAQ VNDA opened at $9.74 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $545.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.97.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 47.31% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $62.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $41,106.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 56,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,693.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 3,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $43,508.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,356 shares in the company, valued at $937,194.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,707 shares of company stock worth $162,279. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

