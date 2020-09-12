Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,686 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 38,351 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.68% of Arch Coal worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARCH. FMR LLC increased its stake in Arch Coal by 8,292.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 38,644 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Arch Coal by 1.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,507 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Arch Coal by 669.3% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,617 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 21,417 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Arch Coal by 26.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Arch Coal by 6.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Arch Coal from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Shares of ARCH opened at $40.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.20. Arch Coal Inc has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $89.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.37 million, a P/E ratio of 48.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.22) by ($0.04). Arch Coal had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $319.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arch Coal Inc will post -8.61 EPS for the current year.

About Arch Coal

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

