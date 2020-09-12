Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 396,347 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 396,347 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.15% of CVR Energy worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 330.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 322.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 102,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 78,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 11,337 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVI opened at $13.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.03. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $48.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.84.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

CVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on CVR Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CVR Energy from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on CVR Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. CVR Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

