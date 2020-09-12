Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 529 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 126.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 47.3% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Scott A. Billeadeau sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $784,088.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,938.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total value of $583,239.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,783.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,545 shares of company stock worth $4,274,906. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FDS opened at $327.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.76. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.22 and a 52 week high of $363.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $349.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.35 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 57.06% and a net margin of 25.45%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.80%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $237.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.15.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

